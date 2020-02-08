Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announces birth of baby girl

A tweet from Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman announces she has given birth to a healthy girl.

The newborn, Evelynne Jeanette Coleman-O’Bryan was born Saturday morning at 9:40 a.m.

The baby was 6.7 pounds and 18-3/4 inches long.

“Chris, Emma, Will, Nate and I are so excited to welcome Evelynne into our family and embark on this new adventure. We are thankful for the thoughts, well wishes and prayers of so many Kentuckians during my pregnancy,” said Lt. Gov. Coleman.

Lt. Gov. Coleman is the first lieutenant governor in Kentucky’s history to welcome a child while in office.