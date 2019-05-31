Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton calls for 'prayer warriors' after staffer's employment terminated

Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jenean Hampton is 'calling prayer warriors' on Twitter after she said her deputy chief of staff was removed from her duties.

Hampton tweeted Friday morning that "person(s) unknown initiated unauthorized personnel action ending employment of my talented, stellar Deputy Chief Adrienne Southworth against my wishes."

Southworth has worked as Hampton's deputy chief of staff since 2015 when she was appointed following Gov. Matt Bevin's election victory. Bevin decided to choose Sen. Ralph Alvarado, (R - Winchester) as his running mate for his reelection campaign.

WKYT has reached out to Lt. Gov. Hampton's office to receive more word on why Southworth was removed from her position.

Hampton's tweet concluded by saying, "Pray for me as I battle dark forces."

This is the second person who had their employment terminated in Hampton's office in 2019. Former chief of staff Steve Knipper was notified in January he was being terminated without cause. The State Personnel Cabinet said at that time all senior governor-appointed employees who planned to run for a partisan office in the 2019 election that they would be expected to resign. Knipper unsuccessfully sought the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.