Lt. Governor Coleman talks with WKYT about Team Kentucky Fund

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a lot of people hard financially.

But others have weathered this storm and can help out. One way is through the Team Kentucky Fund.

Lt. Gov talks to me today about the Team Kentucky Fund. “So I know how many Kentuckians have fallen on hard times right now.” More at 430 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/cdSP9LQz0t — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) March 31, 2020

Thousands of people have lost their jobs.

“Volume of calls we received just the other day were 80,000 in one day," said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. "The next day we received 180,000.”

All of those people seeking unemployment. But that only goes so far.

“Yes, the number one priority, these funds will go the people who have lost their jobs,” Coleman said.

Already, 4,600 donations have been received totaling more than $390,000.

“To still have that, money donations ranging from $1 to much more than that, it gives me hope and reminds me how proud I am to be a Kentuckian,” Coleman said.

The Team Kentucky Fund is administrated through the public protection cabinet and the process for determining who will actually receive the money is still being worked out.

Officials say who can apply and how applications will be chosen will be released at a later time.

In the meantime, Coleman says Governor Beshear will have some more high profile help as part of his 5 p.m. news conferences.

“I have enlisted the help of familiar faces in Kentucky to help. Governor will have some good news on that soon,” Coleman said.

To donate you can go to donate.ky.gov.

Coleman says they continue to add workers to help with unemployment claims and recently added a call back feature so people won’t have to stay on the phone for as long.