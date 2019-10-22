Lt. Governor candidates hit campaign trail day after debate

After months of campaigning, we are now two weeks away from Election Day.

Over the past couple of days, the spotlight has been on the candidates for lieutenant governor: Jacqueline Coleman and State Senator Ralph Alvarado, R-Winchester.

Coleman is running alongside Attorney General Andy Beshear, D-Kentucky. She's a longtime educator.

Sen. Alvarado will run on the ticket with Governor Matt Bevin, R-Kentucky. He's a doctor and will replace current Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton on the upcoming ballot.

Both campaigns have a gameplan that includes continuing their efforts to stump all around the state.

"It's a stark contrast, and [we want to] make sure people know that when they go vote," said Sen. Alvarado.

Coleman spent part of Tuesday at a "Won't Be Bullied by Bevin" rally.

"We are going to continue getting out in the state and talking to people about the anxiety that keeps them up at night and crafting real solutions," said Coleman.

Sen. Alvarado spoke Tuesday at his district transportation funding announcement in Winchester. The Republican candidate touted work that happened during Gov. Bevin's first term.

"We've created jobs. Andy Beshear and Jacqueline Coleman have never created a job," said Sen. Alvarado.

Both candidates were asked what the significant differences between them are.

"The most prominent [difference] is that Sen. Alvarado was the sole sponsor of charter school legislation in the Senate were as I am opposed to charter because they don't do what they say they are going to do," said Coleman.

"I have relationships with the general assembly which she doesn't have. I think I have a deeper understanding of healthcare issues," said Sen. Alvarado.

The Lieutenant Governor candidates participated in their first and only debate on Monday night on KET.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls open at 6 a.m.