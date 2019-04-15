Ludacris, Waka Flocka headlining Lexington Summer Kickoff at the Ballpark

Rappers Ludacris and Waka Flocka are headlining a concert series at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in June.

The Lexington Legends announced tickets for the Jun. 15 concert event will go on sale Friday. Tickets start at $39.

Petey Pablo, Mims and Twista are also scheduled to perform.

“After the sellout crowd to see Nelly last season, we are excited to be able to continue the tradition of bringing world-renowned artists to Whitaker Bank Ballpark,” Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea said. “With this year’s lineup, the seven performing artists have had over 90 combined Top 100 Billboard Hits throughout the years.”

You can purchase the tickets online at lexingtonlegends.com or in person at Whitaker Bank Ballpark.