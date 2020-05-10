Lucky Jackson: 'Being undrafted set a fire under me'

Former Lafayette and Western Kentucky star wide receiver Lucky Jackson just completed one of the most prolific careers in WKU history.

Western Kentucky wide receiver Lucky Jackson (11) is tackled by Western Michigan cornerback Anton Curtis (3) after a reception during the first half of the NCAA First Responder Bowl college football game in Dallas, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Jackson caught 94 passes for 1,133 yards and led the Hilltoppers to a win in the First Responder Bowl with a program-record 17 catches.

His 94 catches in 2019 ranked eighth in the FBS and second all-time in WKU program history for a single season.

However, Jackson went undrafted this year even though some mock drafts had him getting selected in the late rounds.

"I was expecting to get drafted, but knowing we didn't have a pro day and scouts weren't able to evaluate me in person, I knew that was a possibility," said Jackson.

"Being undrafted set a fire under me and it made me focus up even more because I know there is still so much more for me to prove."

Jackson is eagerly awaiting his opportunity in the NFL and he knows he will be ready when that call comes.

"I'm just putting in as much work as I can just because I don't know when I may get a call or when the next opportunity will present itself," said Jackson. "I'm just making sure I'm in the best shape that I can be."