Country music superstar Luke Bryan has announced a tour stop in Cincinnati in June.

Bryan will be performing at the Riverbend Music Center Jun. 8 as a part of his Sunset Repeat Tour. He will be joined by Cole Swindell and Jon Langston.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday on Ticketmaster or Riverbend.org.

Bryan is also scheduled to perform in Louisville Sep. 15 at the Hometown Rising Country Music & Bourbon Festival.