Luke Combs announces Rupp Arena concert date

Country music star Luke Combs has announced he will be performing in Lexington as a part of his What You See is What You Get Tour.

Combs will perform at Rupp Arena Feb. 14. The concert will also feature Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Verified presale for Combs' fan club begins at noon on Sept. 24, and tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Sept. 24.

Combs' new album, which shares the same name as his concert tour, goes on sale Nov. 8.

The country star's tour has sold out at arenas all over the country, including his Dec. 11 concert date at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.