Luke Combs breaks record for fastest sellout in Rupp Arena history

Rupp Arena has announced the Luke Combs concert has broken the venue record for the fastest sellout.

Luke Combs performs at "Luke Combs Joins the Grand Ole Opry Family," at the Grand Ole Opry, Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Tickets went on sale for the country music artist's Feb. 14 concert at 10 a.m. Friday, and they all sold out in 12 minutes. This beats Paul McCartney's 2018 record by one minute.

Rupp Arena has held events for 43 years.

The Luke Combs concert will also feature Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker.

Combs' album "What You See is What You Get" goes on sale Nov. 8.

The country star's tour has sold out at arenas all over the country, including his Dec. 11 concert date at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.