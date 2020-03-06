Lung screening program offered for those at high risk of cancer

The American Cancer Society says that in 20-20 there will be nearly 5,000 new cases of lung cancer diagnosed in Kentucky.

The often times deadly disease is very personal to WKYT's Amber Philpott.

Her father was diagnosed in May of 20-15 and began treatment shortly after.

At the time Amber's father was diagnosed she says she wishes she had known that he should have been getting a chest CT scan since he had been a long time smoker.

Until recently there had not been a push for a yearly screening for lung cancer, but that is now changing.

Amber recently sat down with a lung cancer survivor to talk about the push to get those most at risk a yearly low-dose CT screening.

Amber found out that those who have smoked or who have recently quit need to be having a simple conversation with their family doctor and why ordering one of these scans could be lifesaving.

For Ray Hill being retired means time spent with a good book and adventure, traveling to faraway places.

His days of leisure come after having spent a career in promoting public health in Lexington.

It was in that time he had a little secret.

"A lot of people probably at the hospital didn't know I was a smoker," said Ray Hill.

It's ironic, Hill was once the Chair of the Fayette Co. Health Dept. board at a time when Lexington was ushering in a smoking ordinance.

"I would say the time I spent in the military in my 20's, I was a pretty heavy smoker," said Hill.

It was enjoyment he says, but when a milestone wedding anniversary came 13 years ago, he gave it up.

"It's hard to quit, but on the 40th I went cold turkey, good decision on my part," said Hill.

Hill never really thought about lung cancer he says, that is until 2013 when his family doctor suggested he start getting a yearly chest CT scan.

In 2018 one of those yearly scans found a small spot that turned out to be lung cancer.

It was found years after he had quit smoking, but found early enough to tackle.

"Because lung cancer starts in the tissue of the lung and there is no nerve endings there, not any sensory findings, no lump to find or otherwise a sense of a problem," said Dr. Timothy Mullett, Professor of Thoracic Surgery at UK.

Dr. Timothy Mullett, a UK Markey surgeon has been treating lung cancer for decades.

Early detection like any other cancer is key, but now new lung screening programs involving low dose CT scans are working to identify and regularly screen patients who are high risk.

-That includes adults 55 to 75 years of age.

-Current smokers or someone who has quit within the past 15 years.

-And those smokers who have at least a 30-pack year smoking history.

Dr. Mullett says it's now about educating those frontline doctors who need to be having conversations with their patients who smoke or who have quit.

"The earliest studies show that we could reduce mortality by 20 percent, this is the largest jump in improving survival that we could see from anything," said Dr. Mullett.

Screening for Ray Hill paid off, it meant early detection, surgery and no other treatment. He's now back to enjoying life.

"What's the downside to doing it, I mean there is no downside, it's all upside," said Hill.

In a state where lung cancer was once thought of as a death sentence, there is now a sense of hope for patients and doctors.

"We are bringing many more tools to the table that we can have that outcome we are looking for, seeing patients live longer," said Dr. Mullett.

To be clear a CT scan will not prevent lung cancer, but is meant to be a first-line of defense.

As for Ray Hill his last round of scans were clean and he is feeling great after his surgery.

If you believe you are at high risk for lung cancer and would like more information, call the UK Lung Cancer Screening Program Coordinator Regina Prigge at 844-SCN-LUNG (844-726-5864).

You must have a primary care physician to participate in the lung cancer screening program.

Most medical insurance plans cover this screening. If you qualify for screening but it is not covered by insurance, we can provide the screening for $175.

