Lyft rider arrested in killing of pregnant driver in Arizona

Police in a Phoenix suburb say a Lyft rider stabbed his pregnant driver, killing the woman and her unborn child.

CNN Newsource

Police say Howato had been in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Tempe police say 20-year-old Fabian Durazo attacked 39-year-old Kristina Howato when they arrived at the complex early Sunday. She died at a hospital.

At a news conference Monday, police said Durazo fled in her SUV but was arrested near Quartzite, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) from the California line.

Durazo is being held at a La Paz County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of kidnapping and armed robbery.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.