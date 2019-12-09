Lynn Bowden Jr. to enter NFL draft after Belk Bowl

Lynn Bowden Jr. announced on Twitter he's heading to the NFL.

"This is the moment I've dreamed of for a long time, but there's no way I could've gotten here without a lot of people," said Bowden.

"To our fans, the Big Blue Nation, you took a kid from Youngstown, Ohio, and helped me become a man. For that, this place is my forever home," said Bowden. "It won't be easy to leave that, but now is my time to enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

The junior has led Kentucky most of the season as quarterback after injuries plagued the Wildcats.

"He’s just a competitor who’ll do anything he needs to do. He was telling his team, ‘Get on my back. I’ll take you where you need to go.’ Just amazing," Head Coach Mark Stoops said of Bowden.

The Youngstown, Ohio native set three season-high in the Cats' final game of the regular season against Louisville.

Bowden rushed for 284 yards and had four rushing touchdowns in the game.

The performance earned him Manning Award Quarterback of the Week and Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Bowden said he would play in the Cats' bowl game against Virginia Tech. He called it his last game in Kentucky blue and asked BBN to head to Charlotte, N.C., to support the Wildcats.