Lynn Bowden Jr. is the winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award

Lynn Bowden Jr. is the most versatile player in college football, earning him the 2019 Paul Hornung Award.

He’s the first winner of this award in school history.

Bowden started at UK as a wide receiver but switched over to quarterback this season after injuries plagued the Wildcats.

All the junior did was set a school record for career and single-season rushing yards by a quarterback, break the Southeastern Conference’s single-game rushing mark by a quarterback, turn in the second-highest single-game rushing total in UK history, highest single-season yards per rush attempt average and deliver at least 100 rushing yards in six of his seven starts at quarterback (and miss a seventh by a single yard vs. Georgia).

The Hornung Award is annually awarded to the most versatile player in college football. The winner will be honored on March 4, 2020, at the award’s annual dinner, to be held at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky.

Nicknamed "The Golden Boy," Hornung was a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Notre Dame in 1956 and the NFL’s Most Valuable Player with the Green Bay Packers whose versatility earned him enshrinement in both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame.