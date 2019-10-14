Lynn Bowden Jr. named SEC Player of the Week

Lynn Bowden Jr. has received SEC Player of the Week honors after leading Kentucky to victory in his first start as a collegiate quarterback.

Bowden threw for 78 yards and a touchdown and ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Kentucky's 24-20 win over Arkansas.

The 194 yards rushing was the most in a single game for Kentucky in 14 years, and it is the second-most for a Kentucky quarterback in school history.

Bowden was a quarterback in high school in Youngstown, Ohio and was recruited to Kentucky as an athlete. He is the Wildcats' leader in receiving yards.

Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC) has yet to name its starting quarterback as the Wildcats have a tough road test against Georgia.