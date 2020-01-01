Lynn Bowden says someone broke into his car before the Belk Bowl

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr., right, outruns Virginia Tech linebacker Rayshard Ashby in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Updated: Wed 2:29 PM, Jan 01, 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WKYT) - UK Quarterback Lynn Bowden says someone broke into his car before the Belk Bowl and stole everything inside.

Bowden says it happened at 6 a.m. before the game.

All of the items he got in his Belk shopping spree as part of the trip to the bowl game was taken, according to Bowden.

Belk Bowl officials tweeted at Bowden saying they're working on replacing those gifts.

 
