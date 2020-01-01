UK Quarterback Lynn Bowden says someone broke into his car before the Belk Bowl and stole everything inside.

To the people that broke in my car yesterday and stole everything we had in it before game God bless you, you gave me extra fuel for the game — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) January 1, 2020

Bowden says it happened at 6 a.m. before the game.

All of the items he got in his Belk shopping spree as part of the trip to the bowl game was taken, according to Bowden.

@belkbowl can I redo my shopping they took all of it out the car �� — Lynn Bowden Jr (@LynnBowden_1) January 1, 2020

Belk Bowl officials tweeted at Bowden saying they're working on replacing those gifts.