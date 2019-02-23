MCSO: McCracken Co. HS teacher had “inappropriate communications” with student

The McCracken County Sheriff says a teacher has been charged after he reportedly requested naked photographs from a former student.

The Sheriff says an investigation into inappropriate communications between the teacher and a student was launched Feb. 6. Detectives say during the investigation, they learned Daniel Edwards had requested nude photographs from a student in June or July of 2018.

Edwards teaches algebra, according to the McCracken County High School website.

Edwards was served a criminal summons on Friday, and faces a misdemeanor charge of harassing communication. The Sheriff says the investigation is continuing.

The charge comes in the wake of additional charges at the school. Earlier this week, the principal at McCracken County High School was charged with official misconduct and failure to report child abuse, after a student complained that a volunteer fishing coach touched him inappropriately.

That fishing coach, John Parks, was charged with sex abuse and using an electronic communications system to solicit a minor.

