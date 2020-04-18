MacGinnis reflects on journey from Kentucky to the NFL

From Lexington to Memphis to the XFL with Dallas, it has been quite the journey for Kentucky football's all-time leading scorer Austin MacGinnis.

He has waited patiently for his shot at the NFL and his hard work paid off this week when he landed a deal with the Los Angeles Rams.

He will compete for the starting job, but let's first take a look at his journey to the NFL.

The "M" in MacGinnis stands for memorable moments and after setting all kinds of records with the Wildcats, he landed a deal with the Memphis Express of the American Alliance of Football.

He was Mr. Clutch again, hitting nine of his eleven field goals, including four in one game.

The AAF would fold in April of last year, but once the XFL returned, Austin proved his worth once again with the Dallas Renegades. He finished a perfect 10/10 before COVID-19 shut everything down.

"I was shocked when I heard the inclination that this season might get shut down because of the virus because of what I have been through having the AAF being shut down," said MacGinnis. "No way two leagues, two different years get shut down."

However, his consistency over the last two years paid dividends on Monday when the Los Angeles Rams gave him a deal.

"To get this opportunity, I feel like the timing is right. I feel like I am ready, I feel like I have matured, I have gotten better. It has been quite the journey to get to this point and for me, this is the start of the next chapter."

As Austin gets set to capitalize on his first NFL opportunity, he'll continue to have great support from the Big Blue Nation.

"They have supported me through and through and I laid it on the line when I played in a Kentucky jersey and worked as hard as I can for those people. For them to support me through this journey is awesome. To finally be a Ram is a great feeling."