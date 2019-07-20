Macy’s hosts BMW graduates for back to school shopping

Recent high school graduates got an early start to their back to school shopping Saturday thanks to Macys.

Students in the Black Men Working Academy were given $100 gift cards to Macys during an academic signing event held for 29 recent graduates at the end of the previous school year. Macy’s Stylist Jennifer Maggard told WKYT they felt the gift cards just weren’t enough.

“We had the idea to invite them back in to shop and help them get dorm and style essentials that they might need for college life,” she said.

They opened Macy’s at Fayette Mall early Saturday, July 20 to allow those students to shop deals with an additional 20% off.

“They’ve got pillows, they’ve got sheets,” Maggard said.

Dorian Cleveland was one of those 29 students who spent the morning shopping. He said he’s looking for everything to make sure he is college-ready.

“Pillows and a bedsheet, I’m planning to get new shoes, possibly new clothes,” Cleveland said.

He has been involved with Black Men Working for years and said the organization has allowed him to travel the country and internationally. Most recently they helped him secure an internship with UK and help him get a scholarship to the University.

“Because of them I was able to get a $16,000 scholarship to UK,” Cleveland said. He will be attending UK in the fall and majoring in History.

Organizers with BMW (Black Men Working) said all of their 29 high school graduates were able to get scholarships to their college or technical school of choice.

“Our mission is to educate, motivate and activate the potential for excellence that lies within every African American male,” said Rosalyn Akins.

