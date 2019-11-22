Madison Central High School marching band to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Madison Central High School marching band is getting ready for a trip to New York City.

"It's really an incredible honor. We are one of six high school bands in the country that will be performing in this parade and it really is the peak of all parades in the United States," said Director of Bands David Jaggie.

Two-hundred eighty students will be marching in next week's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We applied for this and we felt like we had a really special group. Our students had been performing at a high level for 15 to 20 years," said Jaggie.

The band has four different pieces it will play along the parade route. They will also perform a different routine at Harold's Square that Jaggie says is a secret until the band gets there.

The band leaves for New York on Sunday.

The City of Richmond is giving the band a huge sendoff.

The band will practice their steps through the streets of Richmond in preparation for the big parade.

The band will also be featured in a commercial.

"We are going to have our mayor, commissioners, our city manager kind of act like they are part of the band, so our commercial will be, 'Our band is this great then you need to send the rest of the town,'" said Lori Tatum, the executive director of Richmond Tourism.

The commercial will be on social media the day before Thanksgiving with #RichmondMacys.

