Madison Central Band planning fundraiser for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade trip

From the Bluegrass, to the Big Apple. The Madison Central band is counting down the days to Thanksgiving.

"If you get invited to Macy's you're like a top-league band," Madison Central Band member Grace Hatten said.

The big trip comes with a big price tag though-- about $400,000. Band director David Jaggie says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and all 280 students will make the trip.

"For us that's just not even a question," Jaggie said. "Every band member is so essential to what we do. So everybody is going on this trip."

The band has been fundraising for about a year now, but this Thursday, they're hoping to meet the goal by doing what they do best: a concert.

"We thought we would do something a little bit different. This is more of a jazz and broadway-inspired concert," Jaggie said.

When the fundraising is finally done, students will be about to focus on the music and performance for Thanksgiving.

"We work 24-7," Hatten said. "There's not a day that goes by that we aren't talking about band, we aren't thinking about our fundamentals, we aren't talking about how we need to perform the next day."

Jaggie says it's not just about the experience, it's about representing Kentucky.

"This is a statement about our community. That we believe in the arts. And we value the arts," Jaggie said.

The concert is at 7:00 Thursday night at the EKU Center for the Arts. Pre-sale tickets are $11 on the venue's website.