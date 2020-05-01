Madison Co. BOE says they will pursue in-person graduation ceremony

A Facebook post from the Madison County Board of Education states that they are committed to holding an in-person graduation ceremony sometime in late summer or early fall.

Board members say they had considered non-traditional graduation events, but after receiving feedback from the Class of 2020, they decided to continue pursuing an in-person ceremony.

Until an in-person Commencement can be scheduled, the district is producing graduate recognition videos for each school. The videos will feature photos of each graduate in their cap and gown, along with recorded segments from traditional graduation ceremonies.

