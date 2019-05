An 18-year-old was killed during a crash on Highway 52 Saturday morning.

The Madison County Coroner identifies the victim as Marcus Lewis the 2nd of Harrodsburg The coroner says Lewis was a student at Mercer County High School.

He says Lewis was driving when he lost control and hit a tree. His passenger was taken to the hospital. No word on their condition.

This story will be updated as WKYT learns more.