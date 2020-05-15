Madison Co. EMS crews taking extra precautions due to COVID-19

Emergency crews never know who or what they could be responding to, so they’re taking extra precautions to save lives and protect themselves from COVID-19.

Photo: WKYT/Olivia Russell

As can be imagined, the job of an EMT is very physical, and not one that can be changed.

In addition to routine hygiene practices, crews in Madison County are responding to calls wearing increased PPE like goggles, gowns, and N-95 masks.

EMS director Carlos Coyle says his crew members are responding to every call with these precautions, whether it’s COVID-19 suspected or not.

He says it does make the job more difficult physically, plus the additional clothing can be hot for crews that work outside.

Even though these extra precautions can be challenging, Coyle hopes it doesn’t discourage people from calling 911 when they actually need help.

“We’ve heard some reports of people who were hesitant to call EMS or hesitant to go to their local emergency department because of the pandemic,” says Coyle. “They need to rest assured that we are taking all precautions, as are our hospital colleagues, to protect them during this time.”

Coyle says so far, no EMS crews in Madison County have been exposed to the virus, but they do have a plan in place if the situation comes up.

Right now, Madison County only has 34 confirmed cases of COVID-19.