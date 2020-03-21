Madison Co. Health Department confirms COVID-19 case

Health officials in Madison County have confirmed a case of COVID-19.

The case is the first positive test in Madison County.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have come into contact with the person. They say the risk to the public is low.

The person, who remains unidentified, is now in isolation at Baptist Health Richmond.

The new case brings the state total of positive COVID-19 results to 64, with cases also being reported in 18 additional counties.