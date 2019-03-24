Madison Co. bowling tournament exceeds goal, raises thousands for Hospice

The Madison County Bowling Association held its eighth annual Hospice bowling tournament Sunday at the Galaxy Bowling Center in Richmond.

The event raises money for Hospice Care Plus, which provides end-of-life care in Estill, Jackson, Lee, Madison, Owsley, and Rockcastle counties.

"We had about 25 people or so the first year," said bowling association president David Norman.

Since then, the tournament has grown. This year, the event attracted about 140 bowlers of all ages and skill levels, Norman said.

"Kids can do it, non-bowlers can do it, anybody that wants to just come out and throw a ball can do it and score well and it's fun," Norman said.

The tournament is held each year in memory of longtime Madison County bowler Lametta Dause.

"Lametta was a good friend that I bowled with for many, many years before she got sick, and Hospice did such a wonderful job caring for her," said Fred Tilsley.

The tournament is a labor of love for Narita Rose, who was first introduced to Hospice when her husband was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer four and a half years ago.

"Hospice was amazing for our family because they came to our house after he was put on a pain pump and chemotherapy and they were there every three days. They were there any time we needed them," Rose said. "The nurses and the staffing that they have there are so wonderful because they care."

The money raised by the tournament, bake sale and silent auction will help Hospice pay for things like medications not covered by Medicare and insurance, and also special "bucket list" items.

"For instance, a couple of weeks ago we had a patient — her daughter wanted to get married before her mother passed away," said Hospice Care Plus development assistant Lauren Van Winkle. "We purchased the dress, the flowers, the cake, the suit, and the mother was actually able to be wheeled into the room, watch her daughter get married. She shortly passed away, I believe, the next day."

Sunday's event raised at least $20,000, far exceeding the original goal of $13,000, Norman told WKYT.

"To see this much support from our community, people that may or may not even use Hospice, but the fact that they're giving that much back into our community and to a purpose that serves others makes me very humble to be a part of Hospice Care Plus," Van Winkle said.

If you were unable to attend the tournament but would like to support Hospice Care Plus' mission, you can call (859) 986-1500 and ask to speak to anyone in the development team.

Donations can be mailed to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive Berea, KY 40403, or you can visit their website at www.hospicecareplus.org.