Madison Co. boy receives life-changing heart donation for Christmas

A Madison County second-grader got a gift this season he’s been waiting his whole life for.

Luke Worley has struggled with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD,) his whole life. (Photo: Cincinnati Children's Hospital)

Luke Worley was born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). Born with half a heart, Luke’s struggles got so bad he ended up at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital this past fall.

Despite spending the holidays in the hospital, however, he’s calling this Christmas his best yet.

A few weeks ago, Dec. 7, Luke got his dream Christmas gift early: a new heart.

"We were in disbelief. We were like, 'really? Are you sure it's here?' And he was like, 'oh it's absolutely here. It's a perfect match,'” says Luke’s mother, Julie Worley. “Luke was, we thought he was asleep, and he raised up and he was like, 'what I'm getting a new heart? That is exactly what I wanted for Christmas!'"

Luke and his family will spend another three months in Cincinnati, and then, as long as Luke and his new heart are doing well, they'll head home to Madison County.

Once Luke gets home, he's already told her, he wants to go rock climbing.

The Worley’s have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the medical costs their insurance won’t pay for.

