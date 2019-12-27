Madison Co. coroner: Record-breaking number of overdose deaths in 2019

The big cooler inside the Madison County coroner’s office has seen a lot of use in 2019.

During the year, it’s seen an unsettling record broken as well – this year saw an unprecedented amount of people being wheeled in and out of the office following a fatal overdose.

“We had 42 last year,” says Coroner Jimmy Cornelison. “I am at 47 right now, with five pending, which I’m pretty sure those will come back as an overdose also.”

Cornelison has served as coroner for quite a long time.

“Last week at one time we had two going at one time and the possibility of a third in an hour’s time,” he says.

In his days working as coroner, Cornelison says drugs come and go: new drugs begin to spread, while others make a comeback.

“I’m seeing a lot of meth, and then you add the fentanyl on top of that. I’m not seeing near as much heroin as I was,” he explains.

The coroner says it doesn’t matter if a victim is rich or poor, or what their family connections are – he says he’s seeing overdoses in all demographics.

"What surprises me is that you hear we are making a difference – I don’t see it,” he says. "If there is a cure I hope they find it quick. I hope that miracle shows up and everyone can say those 5-6 years were rough times, but I don’t see it.”

Cornelison says his workload is also feeling the impact. He predicts this record won’t last long, saying it will likely be beaten in 2020.

The coroner does give huge credit to Narcan for saving lives. He says without the overdose reversal drug, the amount of fatal overdoses would be unmanageable.

