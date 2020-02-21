Madison Co. man accused of abuse, strangulation of child

A Madison County man is behind bars, accused of repeatedly beating a child over the course of nearly two years.

Deputies say they were called to a school on Feb. 11 on a report that a student had arrived with a bloody nose and bruises on his body.

Investigators say when they talked to the victim, the student told them that 53-year-old Andre Morrison had caused the injuries when he hit the student in the face, the back, both arms, both legs, and chest.

Further, the victim told deputies that Morrison had beaten the child nearly two times a week between Aug. of 2018 and Feb. 11 of 2020.

The victim added that during one incident, Morrison had applied a neck hold, cutting off the child’s breath to the point the victim felt in mortal peril.

Morrison is in the Madison County Detention Center charged with strangulation and criminal abuse.

