Madison Co. man found guilty of creating child pornography with infant

A Richmond man has received a recommended sentence of 70 years in prison after being found guilty of creating child pornography with an infant.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s Office, 27-year-old Dylan Minch was found guilty of seven counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and 40 counts of possession of child pornography.

The Cyber Crimes Unit arrested Minch more than a year ago after an online investigation. Authorities also recovered electronic devices from Minch’s home that contained graphic media files of children as young as infants and toddlers engaged in sexual acts.

Jurors recommended the state’s maximum 70-year sentence after 90 minutes of deliberation. Minch will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Formal sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19, 2019.

Minch has a prior conviction for failing to register as a convicted sex offender in Michigan resulting from a juvenile conviction of a victim under 13.

