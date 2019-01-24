Madison Co. man indicted on nearly 30 sex crime charges

A 26-year-old Richmond man has been indicted by a Madison County grand jury on nearly 30 counts of alleged sex crimes after he was arrested in October as part of a Cyber Crimes Unit investigation.

Dylan Minch was indicted Jan. 17 on 20 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and eight counts of the use of a minor under 16 years of age in a sex performance.

Minch was arrested Oct. 30, 2018, after investigators executed a search warrant at Minch’s home where they recovered several electronic devices that contained graphic media files of children engaged in sexual acts.

Minch was initially charged with the possession of child pornography images at the time of his arrest. Additional sex crime charges were applied after investigators reportedly found images of Minch himself engaging in sex acts.

Minch is currently housed in the Madison County Detention on a $50,000 cash bond.

