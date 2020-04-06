Madison County Boy Scouts hold their first virtual troop meeting

As social distancing is forcing people to find new ways to do things, a Madison County Boy Scout troop has figured out how to bring lessons from the great outdoors indoors and onto a computer screen.

In true Boy Scout fashion, Troop 2014 in Richmond came prepared for their Monday night meeting, with uniforms on, ropes in hand, and video chat logged in.

"This would have been the furthest thing from my mind because Boy Scouts is so outdoor and hands-on oriented," Troop 2014 Scoutmaster Eric Helton said.

But, the social distancing guidelines are forcing a new hands-off approach.

"In Boy Scouts, we try to teach by the EDGE method, which is to Educate, Demonstrate, Guide and Enable," Helton said. "Obviously watching it on a screen is a little harder when the boys can't sit there and show them what they're doing wrong, so it's going to have its obstacles."

They're obstacles that troop members like Dylan Fox are ready to face head-on virtually.

"We have our patrol leaders council to go over all of this, learn how to do classes on Zoom so we could all get in contact with one another, see how it worked, work out any bugs we might have," Senior Patrol Leader Dylan Fox said. "It's so we all could join the meeting and do it properly, just from home."

The troop is making sure that each scout still has the ability to progress in rank, and those who want to achieve Eagle Scout can do so before they turn 18.

It's a new virtual adventure just until the scouts can get back within six feet.

"Obviously with this pandemic, a lot of the activities, going camping and hiking and stuff is currently put on hold," Helton said. "But definitely after this is over, we're looking forward to getting back to camping and having fun activities."