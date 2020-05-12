Madison, Franklin County fairs canceled

This year's Madison and Franklin County fairs have been canceled.

It was announced Tuesday morning on the Madison County Fairgrounds Facebook page.

In the post, organizers say they "tried every way to make it happen," but they weren't able to make it work.

Monday evening, this message from the Franklin County Fair Board of Directors was posted on the Franklin County Fair & Horse Show Kentucky Facebook page:

After much consideration, it is with deep regret that the Franklin County Fair and Horse Show, scheduled July 14-18, has been cancelled. After receiving updates from local and state officials, we are unsure what regulations will be in place during the next few months. Even as businesses reopen, certain restrictions on social gatherings remain and our number one goal is to keep the people in our community safe.

We would like to thank all of our sponsors and patrons for their past and continued support. As the COVID19 virus is evaluated in the coming months, we hope to be able to offer some events later in the year if social gathering is allowed. We will post updates here as they become available.