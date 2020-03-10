Madison County Fiscal Court taking bids for property sale

MADISON CO., Ky. (WKYT)
The Madison County Fiscal Court is now taking bids for a property sale.
According to a news release, beginning Tuesday, they are requesting bids for purchase of property in Batch 1 of properties located at Parcel 8-976 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Parcel 9 (Lot 2) on Battlefield Memorial Highway, Parcel 10 (Lot 3) on General Cruft Drive in Battlefield Estates, and Parcel 11 (Lot E-1) on US 25-Berea Road) Image Attached)
Under state law, the County is required to set the minimum bid for each of the properties at those appraised rates which is as follows:
- Parcel 8 at 976 Battlefield Memorial Highway (Minimum Bid: $300,000)
- Parcel 9 (Lot 2) on Battlefield Memorial Highway (Minimum Bid: $215,000)
- Parcel 10 on General Cruft Drive (Minimum Bid: $180,000)
- Parcel 11 (Lot E-1) on US 25/Berea Road (Minimum Bid: $87,000)
Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 135 West Irvine Street, Suite 300, Richmond, KY 40475.
Bids will be opened at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Madison County Fiscal Courtroom, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, KY.
The following properties are anticipated to be made available for bid in July 2020:
- Wilgreen Lake
- New Road
- Battlefield Golf Course
The timeline for the bid process is as follows:
3/10/2020
Request for Bids Released
3/14/2020 at 9-12 p.m.
Open House at 976 Battlefield Memorial Hwy.
3/24/2020 at 2-6 p.m.
Open House at 976 Battlefield Memorial Hwy.
3/27/2020 at 1 p.m.
Deadline to Submit Bid at Courthouse Annex
3/27/2020 at 1:15 p.m.
Bid Opening at Courthouse