Madison County Fiscal Court taking bids for property sale

The Madison County Fiscal Court is now taking bids for a property sale.

According to a news release, beginning Tuesday, they are requesting bids for purchase of property in Batch 1 of properties located at Parcel 8-976 Battlefield Memorial Highway, Parcel 9 (Lot 2) on Battlefield Memorial Highway, Parcel 10 (Lot 3) on General Cruft Drive in Battlefield Estates, and Parcel 11 (Lot E-1) on US 25-Berea Road) Image Attached)

Under state law, the County is required to set the minimum bid for each of the properties at those appraised rates which is as follows:



Parcel 8 at 976 Battlefield Memorial Highway (Minimum Bid: $300,000)



Parcel 9 (Lot 2) on Battlefield Memorial Highway (Minimum Bid: $215,000)



Parcel 10 on General Cruft Drive (Minimum Bid: $180,000)



Parcel 11 (Lot E-1) on US 25/Berea Road (Minimum Bid: $87,000)



Sealed bids will be accepted until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 135 West Irvine Street, Suite 300, Richmond, KY 40475.

Bids will be opened at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Madison County Fiscal Courtroom, 101 West Main Street, Richmond, KY.

The following properties are anticipated to be made available for bid in July 2020:



Wilgreen Lake



New Road



Battlefield Golf Course



The timeline for the bid process is as follows: