Madison County Rescue Squad stopping all operations

Madison County is making some changes. The Madison County Fire Department will be taking over for the Madison Country Rescue Squad.

After 45 years, the Madison County Rescue Squad is stopping all operations. The executive judge made the decision, but the people volunteering there say it's a shock.

"Nobody called us or anything. There were no issues that we knew about, just got the letter, and that was it," says Lieutenant Steve Rhodus.

That hand-written letter mentioned the Madison County Fire Department will take over the rescue squad's responsibilities. Lieutenant Rhodus has been a volunteer for the squad for the past 38 years. He wants to continue helping the community.

"If you have a staff fire department, that's great, but we would still like to stay around to supplement that," Rhodus says.

The rescue squad is volunteer-based, running on fundraising. Lieutenant Rhodus says he's concerned the change in role will mean less money.

"It's a no brainer, I mean the funding's going to go down," says Rhodus.

The Madison County government says they want to change from a non-paid volunteer base to a full-time team. Rhodus isn't convinced.

"24 hour 7 day a week response, we've been doing that since 1974," he says.

He's doing all he can to keep the squad afloat.

"Well, it's like a kick in the gut, you know, it's almost depressing, it's kind of sad. Our caption was one of the founders of the squad, Charlie Styles, he passed away in 2014, and the current caption and I promised that we would do everything we could to keep this going," says Rhodus.

Rhodus says the Rescue Squad will continue to train. He hopes to provide for the community in other ways, such as teaching CPR.