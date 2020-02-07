Madison County Rescue Squad ending active operations after 45 years of service

The Madison County Rescue Squad is ceasing operations after 45 years of service.

According to a post on the squad's Facebook page, the Fiscal Court is withdrawing its authority for the volunteer rescue squad to operate on February 11.

The rescue squad said they were not provided with any reason for the decision.

The rescue squad said they were told by the county judge-executive that the Madison County Fire Department will be taking over their responsibilities.

The Facebook post went on to say: "While we will no longer be providing rescue services after February 11, we intend to properly store and maintain our vehicles and equipment, continue training and maintain our status as a non-profit corporation."

The squad said they hope county officials will reconsider the decision and they expect to be ready to serve if that happens.