Madison County Schools receives subpoena from Bevin administration

Madison County Schools confirms to WKYT the district has received a subpoena from the Bevin administration.

The school district received the subpoena from the Kentucky Labor Cabinet Thursday morning.

This is the fourth school district that has confirmed it received a subpoena, as the Bevin administration is requesting records from last month's teacher sickouts.

The district believes the district is received is similar to the ones received by Oldham, Jefferson and Bullitt County school systems.

WKYT has reached out to Fayette County Public Schools who has yet to respond to our repeated requests to confirm whether it has received a subpoena.