Madison County announces first COVID-19 death

The Madison County Health Department has announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

No information on the identity of the victim has been released at this time.

“On behalf of the Madison County Fiscal Court, I offer our deepest sympathies to the family for the loss of their loved one to this terrible virus,” said Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor. “I want to stress the importance of Madison Countians to continue to comply with the guidance provided by the CDC and other health organizations. During this time of unprecedented challenges, I hope we can continue to be patient and calm while keeping our fellow Madison Countians in our thoughts and prayers.”