Madison County clerk certifies petition to halt property tax increase

The petition to halt a property tax increase in Madison County has been certified.

Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger told our news partners at the Richmond Register the petition was certified as of Friday morning.

Barger says it has the necessary 3,780 signatures. County official's final tally from October was 6,479.

Barger told the paper the county has 15 days to either amend the ordinance or place it on the November 2020 ballot.

The fiscal court approved the 11-cent tax increase back in September to pay for a jail expansion.

The jail remains an issue in the county, with only 184 beds housing an average of 400 inmates.