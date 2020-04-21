Madison County deputies cracking down on social distancing issues at park

One of Governor Beshear's 10 points for Healthy at Home is to get exercise, but that doesn't mean to forget about social distancing.

(WKYT)

We're told that's what authorities saw in Madison County on Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said they received complaints about people not social distancing at Whitehall Shrine Park.

And they say that's not going to fly.

In response, the sheriff's office says they'll be increasing patrols at the county park to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed, saying that will allow the parks to remain open.

Health officials say that social distancing measures appear to be working at flattening Kentucky's curve, so making sure you're six feet apart even if it's just walking a lap or two is still vitally important.