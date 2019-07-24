Madison County deputy jailer accused of smuggling Suboxone to inmates

A Madison County deputy jailer was arrested after sheriff's deputies say he tried smuggling Suboxone strips to inmates.

An arrest report states deputies responded to the Madison County Detention Center after learning that Christopher Hight, 25, of Berea had contraband. His supervisor searched him, and deputies received the item he was accused of smuggling.

Deputies escorted Hight to the sheriff's office where he claimed he thought the item was tobacco, and it was given to him to take to jail. Deputies say there were Suboxone strips hidden inside the tobacco, and it was wrapped in cellophane and electrical tape.

Hight would tell deputies he was paid to take it into the detention center. He was arrested Tuesday night.

Deputies charged Hight with promoting contraband, official misconduct and trafficking in a controlled substance. He was placed in the Clark County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.