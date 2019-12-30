Madison County families say high water issues are 'a nightmare' and they need a solution

The rain has mostly moved out of the forecast, but it's still causing some issues in Central Kentucky.

In Madison County, families living near Battlefield Golf Course say rainwater is standing in their yards and has run into their homes.

Lisa Hall and her neighbors on General Nelson Drive have dealt with five significant rainfalls this year. They fear the flooding from all that rain is only going to get worse.

"We're really worried. Last night the water came up so high we had literally a lake from the road all the way out across there. About another foot, it would have been in my garage, and in our living room," said Bob Whittaker, who's lived in the neighborhood since 2011.

Whittaker says after some work nearby was finished, water doesn't drain well in the area.

"We're taking on water, and we're taking it on about two concrete blocks high each rain event, and you know as well as I do we can take a hit every now and then, but if this continues, we're going to see real damage. It's a nightmare. It 's an absolute nightmare. We've tried to work with the county. We've asked for help," said Hall.

WKYT reached out to a leader in emergency management services who says they're working with a state mitigator. The plan is to take a closer look at the problem and try to come up with a solution.

"We need a fix. We need a fix. My fear is if these pipes are malfunctioning and the rain events that we're getting, over time, this pond is going to end up in our side yard, and we're going to have a disaster," said Hall.

The state mitigation officer has not given county leaders any timeline for this project.

Neighbors hope the issue is solved before the next rainfall.