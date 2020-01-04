Madison County family looking for action to fix its newly flood-prone neighborhood

After abnormally wet conditions across the bluegrass this week, one Madison County family is still drying out their basement after flooding.

"No one should have to live this way," Doug Wyatt said.

This is just the latest of five floods the Wyatts have dealt with since February of 2019.

"We're talking over a foot deep in the entire downstairs," Wyatt said.

That much water makes for an even bigger cleanup, as the family has spent tens of thousands of dollars in repairs and replacements in the last several months. They've lost furniture and family heirlooms, and most recently, their patience.

"Our emotions move from how devastating it was five times ago to contacting the county, contacting the people in charge," Wyatt said.

Wyatt said his family isn't the only one that has to brace themselves any time heavy rain is in the forecast. There is a stream running behind several homes that turns their lawns into lakes.

Though the county has held meetings to hear complaints from those living near Battlefield Golf Course, so far, Wyatt hasn't heard any kind of solution.

"We've got to live like this I guess until, I don’t know when,” Wyatt said. “But, at this point, really it's unacceptable for people in this neighborhood to have to deal with this, it's not okay."

Wyatt said the neighbors are planning to attend another meeting with county officials hoping to get more answers on Jan. 7.