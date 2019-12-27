Madison County government to sell property to try to avoid financial crisis

The Madison County Fiscal Court is moving forward to sell off some county-owned properties to try to avoid a financial crisis.

The Battlefield Golf Course, Wilgreen Lake, the Old School Building, some residential property, and vacant properties are all on the list.

The fiscal court voted to sell those properties at the last meeting.

Officials told WKYT the golf course will be sold as-is, and it does not have to be maintained as a golf course.

County officials say this is a way for them to cut back on some extra expenditures and possible raise money for a jail expansion.

The fiscal court had approved an 11-cent tax hike to pay for the expansion but in November a petition halted the hike.

Officials told WKYT selling the properties would not fully cover the cost of the expansion. They said major prison reform needs to occur across the country to help with the situation.

Appraisers are expected to determine the values of the properties sometime in January, after which closed bidding will begin.