Madison County halts pilot recycling program

Tommy Craft has enjoyed recycling at his Madison County home ever since he moved there three years ago. It's something he takes seriously.

"That's our responsibility, to do something for the world in which we live," he said.

Which is why, one morning this past week, he was disappointed to find a piece of paper attached to his curbside bin.

The letter said the Madison County Fiscal Court had voted to end the county's pilot curbside recycling program. The decision was unanimous and effective immediately.

"It was just very disappointing because it seems like more than half of what we discard in our household is actually recyclable," Craft said.

According to the note, the county dropped off those recyclables in Lexington. It cites changes at the Lexington facility, as well as reduced international demand for American recycle product, as factors in the fiscal court's decision.

Craft said he'll likely begin hauling his recycling to Richmond's recycling center, but he worries others might not bother with the trip.

"You know it is a little bit of a hassle to drive say eight or 10 miles into the city to put your recycling there," he said.

Craft feels the fiscal court's decision could mean more plastic, metal and glass ending up in a landfill.

"I feel like the court perhaps should have come out into the county to talk to the people who live here because many of us do support recycling and want to be a part of it," he said.

People who were a part of the recycling program in Madison County are asked to place their empty recycle bins to the curb on their normally scheduled day for pickup during the week of July 22-26.