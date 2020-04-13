Madison County home damaged by fallen tree

strong winds overnight were the cause of damage across state of Kentucky. the impact took one Madison County family by surprise.

"It sounded like a big thunderous boom. The whole house shook. I went to go check and there was a tree in my way," Danny Lewis said.

Just after midnight, high winds in Madison county took down a tree on the Lewis family's property.

"At first I'm like, oh no, my house is destroyed. Obviously I didn't see any branches or anything sticking in the house, so I immediately ran upstairs," Lewis said. "My wife just thought it was thunder, my daughter she was just sound asleep, it didn't wake her up in the slightest, even though the tree you can see it right outside her window."

Thankfully the whole Lewis family is safe and sound. Their front porch though, not so much. But because the tree fell on the front porch, other pieces of property were saved.

"It also hit the second story roof part of the house. Luckily the porch saved the house, the rest of the house from getting extra damage," Lewis said. "And also saved the cars. My car was directly underneath the tree, but it was resting on the porch so I was able to get the car backed out."

With quick work today the Lewis family was able to get the tree safely off of the house and cut down- minimizing what could gave been a much more dangerous situation.