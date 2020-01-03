Madison County hopes selling of properties helps with financial woes

For months Madison County has been looking for ways to see an increase in revenue and a decrease in spending. They hope saying goodbye to many long-time properties can help.

In December the Fiscal Court voted to begin the process of selling properties to help with financial pressure the county is feeling.

From residential plots and an old schoolhouse to larges pieces like Battlefield Golf Course and Wilgreen Lake, the county says appraisers are set to give their take on values in January.

In late 2019 the public voiced concern with a raise to the county’s property tax – many demanding the fiscal court begin selling properties instead.

The increase was designed to help fund a new Madison County Detention Center. Local leaders hoped the increase would take well to solve the massive overcrowding issue the current jail faces.

Instead, members of the community rallied and turned in thousands of signatures on a petition overturning the Fiscal Court’s property tax increase. The county has since given up on taking more action towards the increase.

Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor says it is never an easy decision to part with properties but he wants to listen to the taxpayers. He says the selling of properties is not related to the desire for a new jail.

“We heard from the people that if you are short on money, you need to sell properties,” said Taylor. “We don’t need to build a jail and we need to fight for criminal justice reform and so that is what we are doing. We are selling properties and we will be at the legislature this session.”

Taylor has also since joined a task force focused on criminal justice reform. He says his concerns will be heard in Frankfort.

The money from the sold properties will go to take the pressure off the county with current expenditures.

Currently, Taylor says the County is spending around $100,000 a month in rent to other county’s jails while they hold Madison County inmates.

He says no longer paying for the needs of the properties will also help.

Battlefield Golf Course has a budget of nearly $500,000 a year. County leaders say each year they never make up the amount in revenue – always being in the hole.

"It’s just like your household budget. When your budget is tight you have to look where you can cut to pay your bills you have to pay."

At this point, it’s not known how much money the county will save when all properties are sold.

After appraisers give values bidding will begin via sealed bids.