Madison County hosting 'the Olympics of horseshoeing'

While the fate of the summer games is still uncertain, the Olympics of horseshoeing is underway in the Bluegrass.

Farriers from around the globe are in Madison County for the World Horseshoeing Classic in Madison County.

"I mean, there's gonna be a little beer drinking, so I'm sure the coronavirus will rear its ugly head at some point, but not the kind everybody else is worried about," said Mitch Taylor.

Taylor is the owner and director of the Kentucky Horseshoeing School.

This is his 11th year hosting the event with competitors from near and far.

Michael Saunders competes for team Australia, but he's sponsored by Coolmore Stud with a location right down the road in Versailles.

As far as their chances to win, Saunders said, "Anyone can show up here, there's really no one that's a dead set certainty, but we'll give it a good crack."

The judges are looking for both skill and artistry from these world-class farriers.

With a title, bragging rights, and $10,000 on the line.

"The money is nice, but what they really want is that belt buckle," Taylor said.

The event runs through Saturday at the Kentucky Horseshoeing School. It's free and open to the public with food trucks, vendors, door prizes and more.