Madison County jail sets inmate limit at 450, facility only holds 184 beds

The Madison County Detention Center has been battling a long-time challenge of housing more inmates than the facility can hold – now the Jailer is hoping a new cap can control the problem.

In January of 2019, newly elected Jailer Steve Tussey told WKYT he was setting the cap at 400 inmates.

Eight months later with inmates housed at several other detention centers across the Bluegrass because of overcrowding, our news partners at the Richmond Register report he has capped the jail now at 450 inmates.

As of Thursday, 415 inmates are being held in the facility.

The newspaper reports the cap was announced in a letter sent to the Department of Corrections Commission.

When WKYT’s Chelsea Jones visited the jail in January she reports cells overcrowded with many inmates sleeping on the ground. The facility only holds 184 beds.

Tussey told the Richmond Register he would be willing to close the jail if the number of inmates was close to exceeding the new cap.

The jailer is forced to send some inmates to other jails across the state. The county is forced to pay an average of $30 a day for each Madison County inmate held in another county’s detention center.

At one time an expansion of the jail was a dream. However, in July of 2018 Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor was forced to pull the plug on the expansion

.

A drug rehabilitation center was also part of the plan. The county cited financial problems were the reason and fears it would take money away from other county funded projects.

The county says although the plans are on hold they are still working towards both the expansion and drug rehabilitation center.

