Madison County man accused of threatening to send 'his goons' to torture woman

A Madison County man is behind bars after police say he threatened to send people to a woman's house to torture her.

An arrest report says Richmond police responded to a home after a woman told authorities Daniel Middleton, 40, of Richmond, threatened her after accusing the woman of stealing cash and drugs.

The woman told police Middleton was going to send "his goons" to torture her until she gave back the items she was accused of stealing. Middleton told the woman they would nail gun her feet to the floor and beat her up. She also reported to police that Middleton removed her doorknob, which would allow intruders the ability to access her home.

Middleton agreed to settle on $350, and when he arrived at the home police arrested him. Officers found a handgun that he dropped before he was arrested. This led to an additional charge as he is a convicted felon.

Police charged Middleton with felon in possession of a handgun, tampering with physical evidence, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief and theft by extortion.

Middleton remains in the Madison County Detention center on no bond.