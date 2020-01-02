Madison County neighbors concerned with more heavy rain in the forecast

One neighborhood in Madson County is concerned about the heavy rain in the forecast.

Families living near Battlefield Golf Course say rainwater is standing in their yards and has run into their homes.

Lisa Hall says the rain creates a flash flood situation on General Nelson Drive where water rises at the front of the neighborhood and quickly surrounds other homes.

"If this continues, we're going to see real damage. It's a nightmare. It 's an absolute nightmare. We've tried to work with the county. We've asked for help," Hall told WKYT on Monday.

Hall says the area is under that threat again as the next system moves in.

Over the weekend, more than two inches of rain fell across parts of the area. It led to roughly a foot of flooding in yards and even crawl spaces.

Hall says they've dealt with high water in their neighborhood five times this year. She says that hardly happened before.

Hall says she's had to rearrange plans and cancel trips to make sure her home is safe.

"I thought I'd go down and help so I wouldn't have to come back this weekend, but with the rain, there's no way. We have got to be here to open up the crawl [space], make sure there's no flooding. So you know it's affecting all of us personally in different ways," said Hall.

Neighbors plan to go to the next county meeting to bring up these issues and find a solution.

The county did fix a storm drain in the neighborhood, but neighbors say the repairs didn't fix the problem.